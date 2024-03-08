Accessibility links

President Biden Makes the Case for His Leadership at Home and Abroad

In what could be the most consequential speech in his bid for reelection, President Joe Biden gave a feisty State of the Union address Thursday night. Political science professor at Clark University, Robert Boatright has analysis on the speech. As hopes dim for a cease fire ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, concerns an already catastrophic situation in Gaza could get even worse. John Lyndon with the Alliance for Middle East Peace provides insights into the challenges and possibilities for what lies ahead.

