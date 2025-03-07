President Trump sends Ayatollah Ali Khamenei letter

U.S. President Donald Trump says he sent a letter to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, something not immediately confirmed by the supreme leader. Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News. The White House confirmed Trump’s comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran’s leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. We talk to Alex Vatanka, a Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute. He specializes in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran.