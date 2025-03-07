President Trump sends Ayatollah Ali Khamenei letter
U.S. President Donald Trump says he sent a letter to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, something not immediately confirmed by the supreme leader. Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News. The White House confirmed Trump’s comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran’s leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. We talk to Alex Vatanka, a Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute. He specializes in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran.
Episodes
-
-
March 05, 2025
NATO armed forces are not ready for a modern drone war
-
March 04, 2025
President Trump delivers an address to Congress
-
March 03, 2025
EU's Von der Leyen calls for 'massive surge on defense'
-
February 28, 2025
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting falls apart
-
February 27, 2025
Britian's Starmer meets with Trump at the White House