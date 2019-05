World Press Freedom day is celebrated on May 3 each year, but the realities faced by journalists in many parts of the world are increasingly hostile. A new report by an international media watchdog group says press freedoms deteriorated in 2019, fueled in part by increasing aggression toward journalists. Why does a free press matter? VOA's Jesusemen Oni has more from this week's "Plugged In, with Greta Van Susteren."