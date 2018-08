Rights activists in Kenya are demanding officials in neighboring Uganda release Robert Kyagulanyi, a Ugandan politician and musician popularly known as Bobi Wine. He has been held by Ugandan authorities since his Aug. 14 arrest in the northwestern town of Arua after Uganda's presidential motorcade was attacked and Kyagulanyi's driver was shot dead. Kyagulanyi was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, Uganda. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.