It's a Boy: Prince William's Wife, Kate Gives Birth

  VOA News
FILE - Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin Germany.

Kate, the wife of Britain's Prince William, has given birth to a baby boy.

The couple's third child weighed 3.8 kilograms.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

FILE - Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany.
Prince William and Kate have been married since 2011. They have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

