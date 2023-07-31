Student Union
Princeton Student Pleads Guilty of Joining Mob's Attack on Capitol
A man who was a Princeton University student when the FBI arrested him on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty on Monday to joining a mob's attack on police officers during one of the most violent clashes on January 6, 2021.
Larry Fife Giberson was on the front lines when rioters attacked police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. Giberson, 22, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, waved other rioters into the tunnel and then joined in a coordinated push against officers guarding an entrance to the building, according to a court filing.
Giberson tried in vain to start a chant of "Drag them out!" and then cheered on rioters using weapons and pepper spray against police in the tunnel, according to an FBI's agent affidavit. Giberson remained in the area for roughly an hour, the affidavit says.
Giberson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of interfering with police during a civil disorder, court records show. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence him on November 1. The judge allowed him to remain free until his sentencing.
Giberson was enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate when he was arrested in March on riot-related charges. On Monday, a university spokesperson declined to answer questions about Giberson's enrollment status.
Charles Burnham, an attorney for Giberson, didn't immediately respond to emails and a telephone call seeking comment.
Giberson was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the January 6 attack, which disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Donald Trump.
The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public's help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted images of Giberson using the "#DragThemOut" hashtag moniker.
Investigators matched photos of Giberson from the Capitol to several images found on Instagram and Princeton University's website, according to the FBI.
Also on Monday, a Florida man was arrested on charges that he assaulted several police officers outside the Capitol during the riot. Videos captured Marcus Clint Martin applying first aid to an injured rioter and then shoving two officers who tried to help, the FBI said.
Other videos show Martin, 32, of Blountstown, Florida, piling onto an officer who was knocked over and removing metal barriers after chasing officers away from their positions in front of the Capitol, according to the FBI.
Martin was arrested in Panama City, Florida, on charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. There was no lawyer immediately listed in the court docket for Martin.
Approximately 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty. Over 100 others have been convicted by judges or juries after trials in Washington, D.C.
See all News Updates of the Day
Mother, 71, and Daughter, 50, Earn Degrees a Month Apart
Yvonne Spann Sowers and her daughter Eyamba Sowers Scott say their thirst for lifelong learning brought them back to the classroom after fulfilling careers in public service. "I still felt like I needed to learn some more," said Spann Sowers. They chose to become "non-traditional learners," and despite age, self-doubt and medical issues, both succeeded. Read the whole story from Mary Walrath-Holdridge in USA Today. (July 2023)
The Real Scientists in ‘Oppenheimer’
Many of actor Cillian Murphy’s colleagues in the new movie Oppenheimer are real scientists.
The film, which chronicles the father of America’s atomic bomb, was filmed near the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Real nuclear scientists were recruited to pose as background extras in many scenes.
Scientists explained their research to the actors, including Robert Downey Jr., and were consulted on many of the details of the film. Though they weren’t trained actors, it wasn’t too hard, they say.
“As a scientist, I just had to be myself a little bit,” said one scientist.
Stephanie M. Lee interviews these “extras” in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (July 2023)
US Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan; What Options Do Students Have Now?
President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans was effectively killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. However, there are smaller alternatives for borrowers. Some states, including some that challenged Biden's plan, offer loan forgiveness programs, and federal programs exist for public service workers, people with disabilities and many others. Chris Quintana, Medora Lee and Alia Wong of USA Today round up the options for graduates. (July 2023) [[ ]]
Top US Schools for International Students Seeking Financial Aid
U.S. News & World Report has a breakdown on the 15 U.S. colleges offering the most financial aid for international students. International students, the article notes, often face high costs: "Not only are there expenses for tuition, housing, meal plans, books and supplies, but international students also have to pay for travel costs, including airline tickets and visa applications."
The average financial aid package at these schools tops $70,000. (June 2023)