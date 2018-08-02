Accessibility links

Prison for Trafficker in Endangered Lion, Tiger Parts

  • VOA News
FILE - A wildlife inspector shows seized illegal pelts to photographers at the wildlife evidence laboratory at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Valley Stream, New York, office in this 2014 photo.

A federal judge sentenced a New York man to nine months in prison Wednesday for trafficking in endangered African lion and tiger parts.

Arongkron Malasukum pleaded guilty to charges of buying lion and tiger skulls, claws and other parts from undercover federal agents and shipping them to a buyer in Thailand.

The Justice Department said the bones and other parts were worth more than $150,000.

"Those who scheme and plot to criminally profit from the exploitation of these creatures will be brought to justice, as the defendant in this case has now learned," Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Wood said.

