In Greek, "Pneuma" means breath and spirit. That's the core philosophy of a program in Baltimore, Maryland, with the same name. Pneuma combines exercise, yoga and leadership training. Behind this program is a near-death experience that made a young man bitter and angry, then led him to become forgiving and proactive. As Faiza Elmasry reports, Damion Cooper founded Project Pneuma to teach boys how to control their anger and inspire them to achieve their dreams. Faith Lapidus narrates.