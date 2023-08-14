Prominent Local Journalist Killed in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities are investigating the shooting death Sunday of a prominent local journalist in the southern Sindh province.

Jan Mohammad Mahar, bureau chief of the Sindhi-language cable television network KTN News, was shot at least four times at close range by unidentified assailants, according to local reports.

He was attacked as he drove through a busy commercial area in the city of Sukkur on his way home from work. Mahar, who was in his 40s, was taken to a hospital where he died.

As of Monday, Mahar’s family had not filed a police report, although a person familiar with the case told VOA that a few suspects were already being investigated. So far, no clear motive has emerged, the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

VOA called police officials involved in the investigation but received no response.

Global press freedom watchdogs consider Pakistan unsafe for journalists. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 97 media workers and journalists have been killed in the country since 1992, with many targeted for their work. The rate of conviction, however, is almost negligible.

Kiran Mirza, a member of the Sukkur Press Club, told VOA that a senior police officer who visited the hospital that treated Mahar told journalists that in a recent meeting, Mahar did not mention he was facing any threats.

Mirza said her colleagues were "extremely angry and sad" over the incident.

The Sukkur Press Club has called on media groups from across the province to protest in front of the police superintendent's office Tuesday morning if culprits are not arrested by then.

Mahar’s killing comes a week after unknown assailants shot and killed another journalist, Ghulam Asghar Khand, near his home in the town of Ahmedpur in Sindh.

Freedom Network, a Pakistan-based media watchdog, recorded at least 140 cases of threats and attacks against journalists, media professionals and media organizations between May 2022 and March 2023.