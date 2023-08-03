Student Union
Public Investment Seen Aiding Struggling College Students in Getting Degree
At CUNY, the public university system in New York City, officials found that investment in students increases their chances of graduating by almost double. CUNY’s highly successful ASAP program gives at-risk students financial aid, unlimited public transit access and intensive one-on-one advising.
The city believes it’s a win-win, and claims the return is three times the investment because graduates earn more money and pay more taxes. Read more in an op-ed from Elizabeth Davidson Pisacreta and Katherine Giardello in The Hechinger Report. (July 2023)
US Colleges Consider How to Maintain Diversity on Campus After Affirmative Action Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that consideration of a student's race to help decide who is admitted to higher education institutions was unconstitutional. Yet there are other ways to keep college in reach for everyone: one is to admit the top graduates of every high school and another is to encourage more students to transfer in from two-year community colleges. Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed weighs the merits of each. (July 2023)
Colleges Consider Guidance on Hosting Foreign Cultural Centers
Many countries practice cultural diplomacy by funding research centers at colleges, such as Germany's Goethe Institutes or the U.K.'s British Council. But in the U.S., China's Confucius Institutes have been accused of stealing scientific research and intimidating campus critics of Beijing. A new report from the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine provides recommendations for colleges that aim to balance cultural openness with security risks. Natalie Schwartz of Higher Ed Dive summarizes the findings. (July 2023)
Princeton Student Pleads Guilty of Joining Mob's Attack on Capitol
A man who was a Princeton University student when the FBI arrested him on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty on Monday to joining a mob's attack on police officers during one of the most violent clashes on January 6, 2021.
Larry Fife Giberson was on the front lines when rioters attacked police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. Giberson, 22, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, waved other rioters into the tunnel and then joined in a coordinated push against officers guarding an entrance to the building, according to a court filing.
Giberson tried in vain to start a chant of "Drag them out!" and then cheered on rioters using weapons and pepper spray against police in the tunnel, according to an FBI's agent affidavit. Giberson remained in the area for roughly an hour, the affidavit says.
Giberson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of interfering with police during a civil disorder, court records show. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence him on November 1. The judge allowed him to remain free until his sentencing.
Giberson was enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate when he was arrested in March on riot-related charges. On Monday, a university spokesperson declined to answer questions about Giberson's enrollment status.
Charles Burnham, an attorney for Giberson, didn't immediately respond to emails and a telephone call seeking comment.
Giberson was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the January 6 attack, which disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Donald Trump.
The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public's help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted images of Giberson using the "#DragThemOut" hashtag moniker.
Investigators matched photos of Giberson from the Capitol to several images found on Instagram and Princeton University's website, according to the FBI.
Also on Monday, a Florida man was arrested on charges that he assaulted several police officers outside the Capitol during the riot. Videos captured Marcus Clint Martin applying first aid to an injured rioter and then shoving two officers who tried to help, the FBI said.
Other videos show Martin, 32, of Blountstown, Florida, piling onto an officer who was knocked over and removing metal barriers after chasing officers away from their positions in front of the Capitol, according to the FBI.
Martin was arrested in Panama City, Florida, on charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. There was no lawyer immediately listed in the court docket for Martin.
Approximately 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty. Over 100 others have been convicted by judges or juries after trials in Washington, D.C.
Mother, 71, and Daughter, 50, Earn Degrees a Month Apart
Yvonne Spann Sowers and her daughter Eyamba Sowers Scott say their thirst for lifelong learning brought them back to the classroom after fulfilling careers in public service. "I still felt like I needed to learn some more," said Spann Sowers. They chose to become "non-traditional learners," and despite age, self-doubt and medical issues, both succeeded. Read the whole story from Mary Walrath-Holdridge in USA Today. (July 2023)