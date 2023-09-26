Student Union
Public Universities Went on Spending Spree ... And Passed the Cost to Students
The University of Kentucky has spent $805,000 a day for the past decade on upgrades to its campus, and now has one of the highest tuitions in the country, despite serving a lower-income state. Melissa Korn, Andrea Fuller and Jennifer S. Forsyth report for The Wall Street Journal. (August 2023) [[ ]]
Federal Student Aid Application in US is Changing
Every year, most American college students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It determines how much need-based assistance you can receive and is also important for many scholarships, grants and other opportunities.
Now, the format is being simplified, as Cheryl Winokur Munk of The Wall Street Journal explains. (August 2023)
ChatGPT Isn’t a Good Research Assistant, Yet
In the Chronicle of Higher Education, Maggie Hicks writes that ChatGPT frequently invents sources, causing headaches for librarians asked to find them, and getting students in trouble when they don’t learn how to track down information themselves.
With scholars willing to cut corners to get papers published faster, academia could fall prey to a “complicated web of lies,” as one researcher put it. (August 2023)
Biden Administration Releases Official Guidelines on Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down race-based affirmative action, but colleges have struggled to implement the ban. The new guidelines stress that affirmative action is now illegal but that there are other ways for schools to diversify their student bodies. Read the explainer from Liam Knox of Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)
Check Out These Lesser-known Scholarships Available to International Students
Most students looking to study in the United States are already familiar with prospects for financial aid, but there are some lesser-known scholarships available.
The Times of India has compiled a listing of scholarships — many offered by individual schools — that can benefit students from other countries. (August 2023).