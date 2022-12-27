Accessibility links

Putin Bans Russian Oil Exports to Countries That Imposed Price Cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks on the phone to eight-year-old Alexandra Titarenko from Zaporizhzhia region, a participant in the Fir Tree of Wishes charity campaign at the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
MOSCOW — 

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the cap from February 1 for five months.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from December 5 because of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's decree stated: "This ... comes into force on February 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023."

Crude oil exports will be banned from February 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after February 1.

The decree includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

