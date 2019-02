Delivering his annual speech to Russian parliament Feb. 20, President Vladimir Putin promised an "asymmetric" response to the West and specifically to the United States, should Washington decide to deploy its intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe. The Russian leader said his country would target "decision-making centers" in the West, if the US doesn't give credence to Moscow's concerns. Responding to Putin's remarks, NATO said such threats are "unacceptable. Igor Tsikhanenka has more.