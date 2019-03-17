Quake-Triggered Landslide Kills 2 on Indonesia's Lombok

Officials say a moderately strong earthquake has triggered a landslide that hit a popular waterfall on Indonesia's Lombok island, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.5 quake struck at a depth of 23 kilometers (15 miles) on Sunday and was felt across the island.



Mujjadid Muhas, the spokesman for the North Lombok district administration, says the quake triggered a landslide from Mount Rinjani and hit the Tiu Kelep waterfall located on the active volcano.



Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman, says two Malaysian tourists were killed in the landslide and 44 other people were injured, including eight Malaysians.