Race Is on to Set up Europe's Electric Car Charging Network

Some of the biggest automakers in Europe are joining forces to build a highway network of fast-charging stations they hope will boost sales of electric vehicles.

The idea is to let drivers plug in, charge in minutes instead of hours, and speed off again — from Norway to southern Italy, and Portugal to Poland.



Much is at stake for the automakers, which include Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Ford. Their joint venture, Munich-based Ionity, is pushing to roll out its network in time to service the next generation of battery-only cars coming on the market starting next year from Volkswagen's Porsche and Audi, BMW and Daimler.



They're aiming to win back some of the market share for electric luxury car sales lost to Tesla, which has its own, proprietary fast-charging network.