Radio Resistance: Iraqi Amateur Broadcasters Who Beat Islamic State

The operation to free the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State took nine months, involved hundreds of coalition airstrikes and a brutal Iraqi-led ground offensive. A report published by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute suggests its ultimate success was underpinned by a vital campaign of information warfare conducted by resistance forces, which punctured Islamic State’s image of invincibility. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Mosul could provide valuable lessons for other conflicts.
