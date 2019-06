Muslims around the world break their fast at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe Ramadan is an opportunity to get closer to God by, in some cases, learning more about the poor. That's why every Tuesday, a group of young volunteers break their Ramadan fast with homeless people in Washington. The young Muslims are part of an Islamic charity, where they raise money, buy food and feed the homeless. VOA's Nilofar Mughal has more.