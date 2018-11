As the impact of climate change becomes clearer, experts say the world needs to do more than just stop producing greenhouse gases. Aggressive steps also must be taken to pull them out of the atmosphere. While engineers puzzle over high-tech solutions, scientists say nature offers tools today. The world's grasslands can soak up tons of carbon dioxide. VOA's Steve Baragona visited a Texas cattle ranch working to restore overgrazed land so it can join the fight against climate change.