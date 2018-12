British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to persuade European leaders to renegotiate the deal to leave the European Union. A majority of MPs have said they will vote down the agreement if May doesn't secure concessions on the Irish backstop, but Europe rejected any substantial changes. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the prime minister was weakened this week after a third of her lawmakers voted against her in a leadership challenge, and the political turmoil looks set to continue.