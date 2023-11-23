Student Union
Recommendation Letters Are an Art Form
Jim Jump spent over three decades as a college counselor at a high school in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia. He prided himself on writing impassioned and personalized recommendation letters for his students. Now retired, he looks back over the hard work, and uncertainty, of recommending a young person. Read his op-ed for Inside Higher Ed. (November 2023)
'College Welcome Guide’ Measures Culture, Not Academics
There are plenty of online tools to rank the academic prestige of colleges. But this new tool, created by The Hechinger Report, measures colleges based on other variables, like graduation rates, climate of free speech and resources for LGBTQ+ students. Check out the guide for yourself in this piece by Fazil Khan. (October 2023)
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Against OPT Visa Program
OPT provides temporary work authorization for international students in the U.S., and a government rule allows science and engineering students to stay an extra 24 months. This rule was challenged by an association of American IT workers, but the Supreme Court has declined to hear their case. Read more from Roy Maurer for the Society of Human Resource Management. (October 2023)
Biden Administration’s Executive Order on AI Might Be Good News for Immigrants
The Biden administration has ordered agencies to loosen visa rules for immigrants with artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, since foreigners have founded about two-thirds of AI startups in the U.S. and make up 70% of AI graduate students there.
Stuart Anderson breaks down the new visa regulations in Forbes. (November 2023)
Education Is Shaping Up to Be a Key Issue in 2024 US Presidential Election
Education is normally not as important to presidential voters as cultural issues and the state of the economy. But as communities battle over curricula, support for LGBTQ students, and post-pandemic learning loss, Republican presidential candidates are making education a major talking point. Read more from Savannah Kuchar of USA Today. (October 2023)