Repatriated Somali Refugees Return to Kenya's Camps as Ravaging Drought Continues
Since Kenya began its voluntary refugee repatriation program in 2017, more than 85,000 Somali refugees have resettled back home. But due to record drought in the Horn of Africa, thousands of them have returned to Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp to seek relief. As Juma Majanga reports from Dadaab, those who have returned are finding themselves locked out of aid programs because Kenya has banned the registration of new refugees.