Report: 100-year Coastal Floods in Africa Now Happen Every 40 Years
A new report by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies says "once in a hundred years" floods will become more common in coastal communities due to rising sea levels caused by climate change. As a stretch of West Africa’s coast is set to become the world’s largest megalopolis and an economic powerhouse, academics worry rising sea levels will stymie growth and impact the continent and the world. Henry Wilkins reports from Ganvie, Benin.