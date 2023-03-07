Report: 30% of Used Clothing Shipped to Kenya is Polluting Plastic Waste
Secondhand clothing is a huge business in Kenya where an estimated 900 million pieces of used clothes are sent every year, mainly from Europe and the United States. But merchants say most of the pieces wind up in the trash, and a Dutch-led environmental report says nearly a third of the imports have plastics that never decompose and contribute to environmental pollution. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Amos Wangwa