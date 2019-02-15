Report: British ID Third Suspect in Russian Spy Poisoning

British investigators have identified a Russian military intelligence officer as a third suspect in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, two European security sources told Reuters.

The sources confirmed a report by the investigative website Bellingcat, which Thursday identified Denis Sergeev, a high-ranking GRU officer and a graduate of Russia’s Military Diplomatic Academy, as the suspect.

Skripal, a former officer in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of spies to MI6, and his daughter Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern city of Salisbury in March 2018 after being poisoned with the Novichok military-grade nerve agent. Both later recovered.

Last September, British prosecutors charged two Russians, known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with attempted murder in their absence. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning.