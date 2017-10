North Korea's government relied for decades on illicit trade for cash, but a new report finds a recent rise in Pyongyang's trafficking of illegal wildlife from African nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique and South Africa, with four high-profile incidents in the last three years. The report by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime warns that the continent's endangered rhinos and elephants are in peril. Anita Powell reports from Pretoria.