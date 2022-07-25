Reports: A Bus in Kenya Plunges into River Killing 34   

Kenyan local reports say 34 passengers on a bus have died after the vehicle swerved off a bridge and fell 40 meters into a valley.

The bus belonging to the Modern Coast company was traveling from the central town of Meru to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Rescue efforts resumed Monday morning and rescuers recovered more bodies and survivors after the Sunday evening accident.

Some of the injured are receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

The Daily Nation reports an initial investigation showed that the buses brakes might have failed.

Witnesses say the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle before it fell into the river.

Reuters reports that Kenya’s transport regulator has ordered all buses belonging to Modern Coast to suspend operations pending an investigation into the crash.

Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority data shows 1,968 people died in road accidents in the first six months of 2022, compared to 1,800 in the same period last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics says 4,579 people died in traffic accidents last year in Kenya, up from 3,478 in 2020.