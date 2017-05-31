Reports: Trump to Pull Out of Paris Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump is ready to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate change agreement signed in 2016 by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to several U.S. media outlets.

The U.S.-based website Axios, citing senior White House officials with direct knowledge of Trump’s decision, was the first to report that Trump decided to pull out of the deal and that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will handle the details.



After news of Trump's decision leaked Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter that he would announce his intentions "over the next few days," but provided no further details.

The agreement is meant to curb the earth’s heating and reduce the impacts of climate change.

Trump refused to endorse the agreement during a meeting this weekend at the G7 summit with other world leaders. He has previously said he believes climate change is hoax being perpetuated by the Chinese.

Should Trump choose to pull the U.S. out of the agreement, it would put the country in line with Syria and Nicaragua as the only non-participants in the world.

The decision to leave would deal a heavy blow to the agreement, as the U.S. is the second-largest carbon dioxide producer behind China, and the deal hinges on the willingness of large countries to reduce emissions.



