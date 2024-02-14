Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcasts Subscribe

Reports: 'Urgent National Security Threat' May Be Russian Space-Based Weapons System

Reports: 'Urgent National Security Threat' May Be Russian Space-Based Weapons System
Embed
Reports: 'Urgent National Security Threat' May Be Russian Space-Based Weapons System

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

A U.S. congressman has urged the Biden administration to declassify information about "a serious national security threat.” A senior aide says the issue appears to be about a space-deployed, Russian anti-satellite weapon. And, people are becoming environmental refugees as pollution gets worse.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG