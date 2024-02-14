Reports: 'Urgent National Security Threat' May Be Russian Space-Based Weapons System
A U.S. congressman has urged the Biden administration to declassify information about "a serious national security threat.” A senior aide says the issue appears to be about a space-deployed, Russian anti-satellite weapon. And, people are becoming environmental refugees as pollution gets worse.
