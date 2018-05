The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded each year to a person or group that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.” It has been presented to social activists like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Yunus, the International Red Cross and, last year, to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Now, a group of House Republicans has nominated Donald Trump for the award. Andrei Dziarkach has the story, Anna Rice narrates.