Rescue Operations Resume for Landslide Victims in Western India

Rescue workers have resumed their search in western India on Friday for survivors of a landslide in Maharashtra state.

The landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains late Wednesday killed at least 16 people in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. Officials say 75 people were rescued.

Authorities say other people and bodies may be trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations were suspended Thursday because of heavy rains.

Officials say 17 of the town’s 50 houses were buried in the landslide.

Unusually heavy monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people across India in recent weeks.