Rescue, Relief Efforts Underway in Cyclone-Hit Southern Africa

International aid workers are scrambling to deliver desperately needed relief supplies and rescue scores of survivors who have been stranded since Cyclone Idai struck three southern African nations last week.

Helicopters are conducting food drops over villages that were destroyed and cut off from the outside world after the cyclone hit Mozambique's port city of Beira, then swept inland to neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi. Aid officials say an untold number of survivors are clinging to tree tops or are trapped on rooftops of houses that remain submerged by flood waters.

Idai carried sustained winds of up to 170 kilometers an hour, making it one of the most destructive storms to strike southern Africa in decades.

The combined death toll in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi has risen to more than 300 people, a number which is expected to climb as the flood waters recede and search crews finally enter the damaged areas. President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has said he expects the death toll to exceed 1,000 in his nation alone. Mozambique began three days of official mourning Wednesday.

Aid agencies said they prepared for the cyclone but not the massive floods that followed. Mozambique was hardest hit as a result of rivers flowing downstream from its neighbors.

The U.N. World Food Program said it was transporting enough aid for 600,000 people across the three nations. The U.N. said it has allocated $20 million from its central emergency response fund and urged other donors to contribute. The European Union announced an initial aid package for the storm-stricken countries valued at nearly $4 million. Britain and the United Arab Emirates have also promised aid.

The U.S. State Department said the United States is supporting relief efforts "in coordination with our partners."