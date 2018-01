Rescuers are searching for people missing in California's Santa Barbara County after deadly mudslides engulfed homes and covered roads. Rivers of mud caused by heavy rain Tuesday, ran down from Santa Barbara hillsides into the town of Montecito, flooding and demolishing homes and blocking the residents' way out. Fifteen people were reported dead Wednesday with many more missing. Hundreds of people remain trapped by debris and mud-covered roads. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.