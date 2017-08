As legend has it, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León was searching for the mythical Fountain of Youth when he discovered Florida instead. Turns out the fountain of youth may be right between your eyes. Stem cells in an area of the brain called the hypothalamus may be setting the body's clock. Researchers from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York may have found a way to turn back that clock, at least in mice. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.