Collecting discarded oyster shells from restaurants and returning them back to the water is the idea behind Shell Recycling Alliance, a program by the Oyster Recovery Partnership. Last year, the program collected 33,400 bushels of oyster shell from restaurants across the Chesapeake Bay area. Every half shell collected becomes a new home for around 10 baby oysters. And as Faiza Elmasry tells us, the recycled, spawned shell benefit the eco-system in many ways. Faith Lapidus narrates.