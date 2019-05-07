Reuters Says Two Jailed Reporters in Myanmar Have Been Set Free

Reuters news agency says two of its journalists who have been jailed for violating Myanmar’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act have been released from prison.



Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted last September and sentenced to seven years in prison. The pair were covering the brutal military campaign in northwestern Rakhine state that drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims across the border into Bangladesh in August 2017. They were arrested in December of that year after meeting with two police officers at a restaurant in Yangon and given a stack of documents. The pair were investigating the massacre of 10 Rohingya by police and soldiers in the village of Inn Din.



Their release comes just two weeks after Myanmar’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal of their convictions. Their lawyers said the original conviction should be thrown out because the journalists were setup by police. At one point in their trial, a law enforcement official testified he planted documents on the two men.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for their work in uncovering the massacre, which they shared with two colleagues who completed the story after their conviction.

The arrests of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have sparked international outrage among free speech and human rights activists, who saw the case as Myanmar's first real test of freedom of expression since embracing democracy in 2016 after decades under repressive military rule.

A special United Nations investigative panel has accused Myanmar's military of carrying out numerous atrocities during last year's crackdown against the Rohingya Muslims "with genocidal intent." The U.N. panel is calling for the prosecution of its top generals, including the army's commander-in-chief, General Min Aung Hlaing, of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.