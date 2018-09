There are about 3.5 million Muslims living in the United States. The vast majority are from South and Central Asia. While many see America as the "land of the free," some say the current political climate has made it difficult to be Muslim in America. In an effort to increase cultural understanding, the Smithsonian recently curated a group of artists and gave them a stage to make their Muslim American identities visible through a performance titled "Now You See Us." Niala Mohammad has more.