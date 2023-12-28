Student Union
Robotic Dog Could Soon Guard Colleges
The firm Ghost Robotics has developed a cybernetic dog that can run at 11 kph, swim and launch drones. Colleges worry that this security solution would be excessive and "Orwellian."
Taylor Swaak reports for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (December 2023)
International Student Athletes Ponder Life at Penn
International student-athletes talk about the diverse paths that led them to the University of Pennsylvania in this article from the student newspaper.
"What motivated me is the team chemistry and the team culture here," Omar Hafez, a squash player from Egypt, told The Daily Pennsylvanian. Read the full story here. (December 2023)
Inside the ‘Revolt’ When Yale Law Left the Most Important Rankings
Last year, Yale Law School, traditionally ranked No. 1 by the influential US News & World Report, announced it would no longer participate. Other law schools faced a difficult choice – leave en masse with Yale or reap the benefits as a competitor left the field.
Jack Stripling of The Washington Post investigates their covert struggle with the rankings and one another. (December 2023) [[ ]]
COVID-19 Effects Linger Among International Students in US
The COVID-19 pandemic affected students around the world, disrupting their studies and weakening their social skills. But the pandemic did generate some positive outcomes, say college counselors and international students who are back to in-person learning in the United States. VOA’s Laurel Bowman explores. Camera: Adam Greenbaum and Saqib Ul Islam.
How to Fill Out This Year’s US Financial Aid Form
Students in the United States usually fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, once a year. The form determines your eligibility for scholarships and need-based aid.
Next year’s FAFSA has changed in some important ways; Sarah Wood of the US News & World Report explains. (December 2023)