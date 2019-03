About 1 million Rohingya refugees live in Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh, mostly women and girls. The U.N. says most of them suffered severe traumatic experiences. Some have lost their children, husbands and other family members, and others have been victims of sexual harassment, even rape. With hope of a better future, some Rohingya women in the camp are learning meditation to help them recover. VOA's Muazzem Shakil visited one of these sessions and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.