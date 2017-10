Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, pushed out of their homes in what the United Nations calls "textbook ethnic cleansing" by the Myanmar military. As the crisis continues to unfold, VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports many Rohingya in the United States frantically await word from friends and family in the conflict zone while urging the U.S. government to act to bring the crisis to an end.