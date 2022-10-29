RSF Condemns Iran's Sanctions on Foreign Media

Reporters Without Borders has condemned Iran's attempts to silence foreign media by placing sanctions on international media outlets.

The organization's secretary-general, Christophe Deloire, said, "Every day we see fresh restrictions imposed on the media and journalists, and the breadth of this crackdown is growing outside its borders."

France, Germany and the United Kingdom are among the countries where media organizations are subject to Iranian sanctions, which include visa bans and the confiscation of property and assets in Iran.

It is unclear what property and assets would be involved since most of the organizations have not operated in Iran since 2009. However, there are fears that Iran could target journalists' family members and property still in the country.

Deloire said, "Violation of the rights of independent media and journalists will have consequences in many aspects of [Iran’s] relationships with the rest of the world."

Earlier this month the major general of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, said, "We warn those who manage these systems of spreading news and spreading lies for chaos inside our country to stop these behaviors. You've tried us before, watch out because we're coming for you."

The sanctions represent Iran’s latest move to control criticism following demonstrations that have sprung up in Iran and around the world after the death of a woman in police custody who was arrested for wearing her head scarf "improperly."