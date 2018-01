Recent surveys show that most Americans view President Trump as a divisive figure, and he ends his first year with the lowest average approval rating of any elected president in his first term — 39 percent, according to Gallup. However, many voters in rural America still support the president. They say politicians in both parties and the media are working to undermine Trump. Mike O'Sullivan paid a visit to rural Lassen County, California, one of the areas where Trump has strong support.