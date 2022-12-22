Russia Criticizes Zelenskky’s US Visit

Russia said Thursday there were no signs of readiness for peace from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Zelenskyy for talks at the White House and later the Ukrainian leader addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress, where he said Ukraine “will never surrender” in its battle against the invasion Russia launched 10 months ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Zelenskyy’s visit showed the United States is fighting an indirect war against Russia.

The United States has provided extensive military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and on Wednesday announced a new package that includes Patriot air defense missiles. Zelenskyy said the more advanced system will help Ukraine deal with Russian missile attacks that have hit his country’s cities and critical infrastructure.

Peskov said the Patriot missiles will not help resolve the conflict nor deter Russia from its goals.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters .