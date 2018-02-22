Russian Election Meddling Part of Well-Oiled Propaganda Machine, Cyber Experts Say

The Russian state has constructed a multifaceted propaganda machine, and its attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. election through social media is just one example of the new type of threat the world faces. A team of analysts have forensically examined hundreds of thousands of bogus tweets and Facebook posts allegedly coordinated by Moscow. Henry Ridgwell reports their work follows indictments against 13 Russian nationals and three companies accused of trying to interfere in U.S. politics.