Russia Foreign Ministry: Britain May Be Behind Attack on Skripal's Daughter

Flowers are left at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA — 

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday that Britain may be behind a chemical attack on Yulia Skripal, daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

"Logic suggests that there are only two possible things," Vladimir Yermakov, head of the ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, told a meeting with foreign ambassadors based in Moscow.

"Either the British authorities are not able to provide protection from such a, let's say, terrorist attack on their soil, or they, whether directly or indirectly, I am not accusing anyone, have orchestrated an attack on a Russian citizen", Yermakov said.

