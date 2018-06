The phrase 'don't mix politics and sport' is often heard in Moscow these days. But it's difficult to escape the unique circumstances of this year's World Cup. As the tournament gets underway in Russia, the country remains subject to a range of international sanctions over its annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the World Cup as an opportunity to break that isolation and present a different image of Russia.