Russia Hands Over Afghan Embassy in Moscow to Taliban

Russia has handed over the Afghan embassy in Moscow to the Taliban, becoming the latest country to accredit Taliban-appointed diplomats without recognizing the 8-month-old government. The Taliban, which seized power by force last August, have yet to be formally recognized by any country. VOA’s Afghan Service filed this report, narrated by Roshan Noorzai. VOA footage by Shahnaz Nafees, Said Sulaiman Ashna, Mirwais Rahmani. Video editor - Nawid Orokzai.