Russia Heats Up Race for the Arctic

The Kremlin is pushing ahead with efforts to boost Russia’s presence in the Arctic. U.S. intelligence officials have been warning that Moscow’s military and economic activity in the region has reached levels not seen since the Cold War. President Vladimir Putin this year said his country will significantly expand its Arctic cargo lanes linking Russian ports to China. As Ricardo Marquina reports, that effort is evident in Russia’s drive to build advanced icebreakers. Jeff Custer narrates.

