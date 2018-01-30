Pentagon: Russian Jet Flies Within 5 Feet of US Navy Plane

The United States is expressing its “highest level of concern” after a Russian military jet came dangerously close to a U.S. plane in international airspace over the Black Sea Monday.

The encounter came during a Russian military exercise.

“While the U.S. aircraft was operating under international law, the Russian side was flagrantly violating existing agreements and international law,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement late Monday.

“This is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements.”

According to U.S. Naval Forces Europe, a Russian SU-27 came within one-and-a-half meters of crossing directly in front of the flight path of an American EP-3.

There has been no response so far from Russia.

The State Department calls on Russia to stop what it calls unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation and midair collisions.