Putin Says St. Petersburg Supermarket Blast was Terrorist Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin says an explosion in St. Petersburg Wednesday was an act of terrorism.

Putin made the assertion Thursday at the Kremlin during an awards ceremony for Russian servicemen who served in Syria. Putin did not provide any further details about the blast.

At least 13 people were injured after a homemade bomb detonated in a St. Petersburg supermarket. Investigators initially said they were treating the case as an act of attempted murder.

Health officials said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.