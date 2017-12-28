Accessibility links

Putin Says St. Petersburg Supermarket Blast was Terrorist Attack

  • VOA News
Police stand at the entrance of a supermarket, after an explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says an explosion in St. Petersburg Wednesday was an act of terrorism.

Putin made the assertion Thursday at the Kremlin during an awards ceremony for Russian servicemen who served in Syria. Putin did not provide any further details about the blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting the Military Academy of Strategic Rocket Troops after Peter the Great in Balashikha, outside Moscow, Dec. 22, 2017.

At least 13 people were injured after a homemade bomb detonated in a St. Petersburg supermarket. Investigators initially said they were treating the case as an act of attempted murder.

Health officials said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

