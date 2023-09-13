Russia Says Ukraine Missile Attack Hits Sevastopol Shipyard

Russian officials said Wednesday a Ukrainian missile attack hit a shipyard in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-appointed governor of the port city of Sevastopol, posted a photo on Telegram showing fire and smoke at the site and said 24 people were injured in the attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine targeted the shipyard with 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned boats, and that Russian air defenses destroyed seven of the missiles and all of the boats.

The Defense Ministry also said the attack damaged two ships that had been undergoing repairs.

In Ukraine's Odesa region, officials said a Russian drone attack early Wednesday damaged port and civil infrastructure in Izmail.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on Telegram that six people were injured in the attack.

Izmail has been a frequent target of Russian strikes in recent months. Ports there are used to export Ukrainian grain along the Danube River.

Some information in this article came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters